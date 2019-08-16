Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.47

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.47 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 323951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

