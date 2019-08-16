US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

NYSE USX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $197.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.28.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.