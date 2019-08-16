United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) Short Interest Update

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get United Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of United Financial Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $48,894.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $237,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Aiello sold 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $194,692.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,276 shares in the company, valued at $483,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,806 shares of company stock worth $1,041,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for United Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.