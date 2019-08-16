UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,031 ($13.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,023.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 954. UNITE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

