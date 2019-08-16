Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Down 2.7%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.19, 22,596 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 880,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of research firms have commented on UIS. ValuEngine upgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.68. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the second quarter worth about $3,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Unisys by 34.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 111.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 84.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

