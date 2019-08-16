UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin Acquires 2,500 Shares

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 3,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,931. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $499.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,570,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,455,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $3,048,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

