Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Cowen's analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,627. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $93,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $16,047,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

