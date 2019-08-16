UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,101,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,909,000 after purchasing an additional 458,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,906,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,588,000 after acquiring an additional 181,551 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,802,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $233,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,874,370.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $835,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.