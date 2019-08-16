UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 4,700 ($61.41).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 5,600 ($73.17) price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,928.57 ($64.40).

IHG stock opened at GBX 5,118 ($66.88) on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,407.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,967.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

