UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.72 ($47.35).

FRA DWNI opened at €30.49 ($35.45) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.95. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

