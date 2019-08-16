Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRWH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research began coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,731. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 529,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $14,800,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,830,782 shares of company stock valued at $53,883,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

