Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,133 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after buying an additional 212,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,108. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.