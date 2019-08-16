Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,330 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,998,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,666,000 after purchasing an additional 422,290 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 986.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,637,421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,800,000 after acquiring an additional 42,066 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,163 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 303,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 713,838 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,765,855. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.