Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,990 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,990 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,536,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,075,000 after buying an additional 18,409,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Centene by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,704,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,834,000 after buying an additional 2,390,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Centene by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,377,000 after buying an additional 2,209,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Centene by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,296,000 after buying an additional 2,484,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Centene by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,130,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after buying an additional 1,740,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 99,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.