Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $12.21 on Friday, reaching $421.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,631. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

