Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.98 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,376,000 after acquiring an additional 324,080 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,185,000 after acquiring an additional 237,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.99. 5,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

