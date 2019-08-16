Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.48. 26,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

