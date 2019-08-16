Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $152,227.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $483,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,839 shares of company stock worth $12,607,413. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $103.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.94.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $160.18. 12,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,090. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

