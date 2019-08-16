Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,610 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 62,990 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,954. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

