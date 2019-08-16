Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given “Conviction-Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their conviction-buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 261.96 ($3.42).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 196.55 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tullow Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.