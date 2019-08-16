TT Electronics (TTG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TT Electronics (LON: TTG) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2019 – TT Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – TT Electronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

8/7/2019 – TT Electronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/29/2019 – TT Electronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/24/2019 – TT Electronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Shares of TT Electronics stock remained flat at $GBX 229 ($2.99) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. TT Electronics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of $376.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.68.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TT Electronics plc will post 1445.9999755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Anne Thorburn acquired 45,000 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

