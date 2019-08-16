Truehand Inc Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 65.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 89,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,996. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

