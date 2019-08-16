TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $67,000 Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

