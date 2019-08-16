TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $134,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after buying an additional 1,076,459 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,060.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,861,000 after buying an additional 993,153 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7,119.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 885,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,596,000 after buying an additional 873,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after buying an additional 633,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.03. 35,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Consumer Edge started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

