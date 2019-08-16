TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 287,966 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,966 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 108,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $688,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 301,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

COMT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,137. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

