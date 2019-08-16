TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,376 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carnival were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carnival by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 13.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 380,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Carnival by 48.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.26.

CCL traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 92,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

