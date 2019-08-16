TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 811 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 811 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 47,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,683,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,467 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.