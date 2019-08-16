TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $120,000 in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,752,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 19.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 495,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 14.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE:AWR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. 5,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,745. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.02.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

In other news, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $210,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $634,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah J. Anderson sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $173,519.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,563. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

