TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $103,000 in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Total by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,464,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,525,000 after purchasing an additional 405,043 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,221,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Total by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,817,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $156,810,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Total by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,897,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,826,000 after acquiring an additional 318,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,719,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 83,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

