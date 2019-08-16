Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Up 5.1%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.29, 393,163 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 344,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several research firms recently commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at $606,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $193,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,898,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 124.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 663,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 409,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth $27,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

