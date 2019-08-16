Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Merger Corp. Units stock. Cowen Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Merger Corp. Units were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Trinity Merger Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination candidates with a real estate component. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

