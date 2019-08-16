Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.64, 170,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 287,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claire Lockey sold 40,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $1,498,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,126 shares of company stock worth $3,218,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 99.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

