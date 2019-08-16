Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Lowered to C$1.70 at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.70 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.51.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.90. 127,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.27. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $266.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

