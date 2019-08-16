Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 232.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 6.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

