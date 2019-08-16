Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.45 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered Trevali Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.48.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.