Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $16.75. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 3,574,342 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.