Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TGS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TGS traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 28,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,217. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,034 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 904,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141,191 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 689,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 427,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

