Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Up 10%

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 101,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 158,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million and a P/E ratio of 65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

