TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.70

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $12.79. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,584 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.
About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.