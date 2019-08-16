TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.70

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $12.79. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,584 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

