Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Insider Brian Alan Kessens Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) insider Brian Alan Kessens acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NDP stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

