Torch Wealth Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Torch Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 3,704,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

