Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.39 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.49.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $629,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $742,192. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,078,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,837,000 after purchasing an additional 673,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 371,040 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

