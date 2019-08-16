Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,760 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 281,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 695.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 91,410 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% during the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

