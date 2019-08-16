Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 338 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Copart by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $3,287,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.