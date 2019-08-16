Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 287 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,961,000 after buying an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $25,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $4,934,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK opened at $132.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,734.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.