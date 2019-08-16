Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,275 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 63.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.