Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citrix Systems by 694.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after buying an additional 1,066,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after buying an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 176.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,262 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 437,687 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 100.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 862,969 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $86,003,000 after buying an additional 432,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 186.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,802 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after buying an additional 420,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $92.78 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,980.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $116,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,311 shares of company stock worth $2,674,467. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.