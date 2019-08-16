Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $123.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.35.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

