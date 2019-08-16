Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Mesabi Trust worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 95.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

