Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $876,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

